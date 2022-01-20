Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo has given an emotional first interview describing the late comedian as the “best man [she’s] ever known”.

The Full House actor was found dead aged 65 in his hotel room in Florida on January 9, just hours after performing his final stand-up show.

A cause of death has yet to be determined, but preliminary findings of an autopsy determined that there was “no evidence of drug use or foul play”.

His wife Rizzo is set to appear in an interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb on Thursday with a preview clip showing her breaking down as she shared her memories of the beloved star.

Asked in the video what he was like away from audiences, Rizzo replied: “The Same. He was just there to enjoy life and he just wanted to make people feel good. If we went to a restaurant he would talk to all the waiters, the waitresses, he knew all the hosts. Everyone knew him and loved him.

‘His constant message was “just treat people with kindness” because he’d gone through so much in his life and he knew how hard life could be. So he was always just so kind and loving to everybody,” she added.

“He was just the best man I’ve ever known in my life and he was just so kind and so wonderful. Everyone that was in his life knew it and even anyone who would just casually meet him would say ‘wow, this is a special guy’.”

Rizzo and Saget married in 2018 after first meeting online in 2015 when to quote the food blogger, he “slid into her DMs”.

He was previously married to Sherri Kramer from 1982 until 1997, with whom he shared three daughters.