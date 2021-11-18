Bradley Cooper at last reveals the truth about that Oscars piano performance with Lady Gaga
Bradley Cooper has finally responded to reports that he and Lady Gaga were in love on and offscreen while filming 2018’s A Star Is Born - well, better late than never!
The actors set tongues wagging at the 2019 Oscars following their very cosy piano performance of award-nominated track Shallow.
While admitting during the press tour that she felt an “instant connection” with her co-star, Gaga, 35, has always maintained that nothing happened between them.
“Yes, people saw love and - guess what - that’s what we wanted you to see,” she told talkshow host Jimmy Kimmel at the time.
Addressing the Oscars, she said that Bradley, 46, had planned out the entire performance, saying: “I knew that he had the vision for how it should go.”
Two years later, Bradley has confirmed her version of events to The Hollywood Reporter.
During an interview with the star, the publication reports: “He had conceived the performance to unfold like a scene from the movie in part to help manage his own fears about singing live.”
Bradley then clarifies: “Just from a personal standpoint, it reduces the anxiety level.
“They kind of fall in love in that scene in the film. It’s that explosive moment that happens to them on a stage in front of thousands of people... It would have been so weird if we were both on stools facing the audience.”
