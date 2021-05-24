Bright colours and racy outfits light up the Billboard Music Awards red carpet

Digital shows truly felt like a thing of the past at the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), with The Weeknd cleaning up with 10 wins, and performances from BTS and P!nk – all in person.

Celebrities must be back in the rhythm of things, as red carpet fashion was on point. Two overriding trends emerged from the star-studded night: one for bright and colourful fashion, and another for racy, eyebrow-raising style choices.

The question is: which camp will you fall into?

The bright colours…

Trust Alicia Keys to bring a bit of drama to proceedings. The singer elevated a simple coral trouser and bralette set to something far more major, with a voluminous, floor-sweeping coat. The coral tones of this Valentino outfit made for a totally joyous look.

Saweetie’s dress was something of an optical illusion: in some pictures it looked a pale peach colour, and in others it felt more vibrantly orange. One thing we do know for sure? She must’ve been living out her princess dreams in the mullet-style gown from Giambattista Valli.

We must be approaching summer, because pinks really did rule the red carpet at the BBMAs. Kehlani’s outfit had massive, poofy sleeves, set off against a sparkly bra and sleek skirt.

H.E.R. gave us a full glitter moment with her ensemble: a disco-inspired red jumpsuit by Dior.

Leading the charge for stylish menswear was Leslie Odom Jr, who brought a bit of sunshine to proceedings in a bright yellow coat.

The risque choices…

Doja Cat made a statement in monochromatic striped Balmain, but our favourite part of the whole look has to be her black and blue graphic eye make-up.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ husband Nick Jonas was the BBMA’s host, and she pulled no punches with her look for the night. Wearing a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress, Chopra Jonas kept things sexy and sleek with a deep V, thigh-high leg slit and a whole lot of sparkles.

French fashion house Mugler is known for pushing the boundaries of racy clothing, with lots of barely-there outfits and skin-baring cut-outs. Megan Fox chose a classic black Mugler dress – we’re not sure how she managed to get it on and off, but perhaps what’s more confusing is her date Machine Gun Kelly’s black tongue.

SZA hasn’t ID’d her outfit for the night, but we’d put good money on it being Mugler too – with lots of cut-outs and skin on show, it looks like a close cousin of Megan Fox’s dress.

Padma Lakshmi showed us how to sex up a simple suit: the Top Chef host wore a white bedazzled two-piece from celeb-favourite Christian Siriano, tailored to perfection and with nothing underneath.