One more sign! Judge enables Britney Spears to authorise her own documents and accounts
A judge has ruled that Britney Spears can at last sign her own documents.
It means the 40 year-old pop star is now finally in control of her own assets and finances after being unable to touch her accounts for almost 14 years.
Spears was finally freed from her conservatorship last month but still didn’t have the right to manage her money with her own signature.
Judge Brenda Penny said at a hearing on Wednesday: “I’ll go ahead and make that order today — that she has the ability to go ahead and execute documents.”
