Britney Spears could finally be a free woman with a court hearing taking place today to determine whether the conservatorship that has ruled her life for 13 years should be terminated.

The controversial legal arrangement has allowed a network of people including her father, Jamie Spears, to control the 39-year-old Toxic hit-maker’s finances, career and personal life since 2008.

A fan movement called #FreeBritney has been rallying for this moment for three years.

Various documentaries have also highlighted the pop star’s plight, including one by The New York Times entitled Framing Britney Spears.

Free Britney supporters outside court (AP) (AP)

The film questioned why the conservatorship was established in the first place and why courts still deemed Britney incapable of making basic decisions despite her actively continuing her highly successful music career.

Another exposé alleged that her father had hired a security team to monitor her private communications and secretly recorded her in her bedroom - allegations he strongly denies.

Speaking out publicly for the first time in June, the star made her wishes clear when she told a court that she “wanted her life back”.

She requested for her father to be removed from the conservatorship calling him abusive and alleging that in addition to forcing her to work against her will, he controlled everything about her life from birth control to romantic relationships.

Britney Spears has said she wants her ‘life back’ - will she get her wish? (PA)

Britney finally got part of her wish granted last month when her father was suspended from the conservatorship.

Britney’s full freedom now rests in the hands of Los Angeles judge Brenda Penny.

Her loyal fans feel optimistic having organised to block off the street in front of the LA courthouse for a massive demonstration before the hearing.

They have also made plans for a “Freedom Party” should the judge rule to end the agreement once and for all.