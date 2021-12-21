Britney Spears’ lawyer slams her father’s claim against her for legal costs as ‘an abomination’
Britney Spears may have been released from her conservatorship a month ago, but her father is still requesting that she continues to pay his legal team.
Throughout the course of her near 14-year conservatorship, Britney was responsible for father Jamie Spears’ legal fees.
In court documents obtained by People magazine, he claims that while a decision to end the conservatorship may have been reached, “prompt payment” of the fees would allow the process to be “wound up quickly”.
The request was filed by Mr Spears’s lawyer, Alex M Weingarten, on November 12.
It stated: “Jamie seeks the Court’s confirmation, authorisation, and direction for the Estate of Britney Jean Spears…to make payments on account to Jamie’s attorneys participating in proceedings concerning Jamie’s ongoing fiduciary duties relating to the winding up of the Conservatorship… of Britney.
“Prompt payment on account of Jamie’s attorneys’ fees is necessary to ensure the Conservatorship can be wound up quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie desire.”
Her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, responded by calling Mr Spears’s request “an abomination”.
“Mr Spears reaped many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator, while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney’s work and hard-earned money.
“The conservatorship has been terminated and Mr Spears was suspended ignominiously.”
