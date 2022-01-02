Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari reveals he auditioned for a role in And Just Like That
Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari has revealed that he auditioned to be in the new Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That.
The role was a physical therapist called Travis who helps Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw after she undergoes hip therapy.
While sadly it wasn’t to be for Asghari, he appears to have taken the rejection gracefully and is still loving the show, writing on Instagram Stories: “Man, I was looking forward to this role for the reboot of Sex and the City, And Just Like That. Shout out to the dude that got it! It was a dope role.”
Nevermind, planning his upcoming wedding to the Toxic hit-maker should keep him plenty busy along with reports that the two are hoping to start a family together.
As for the new show, And Just Like That has proved a hit with fans after the original series ran from 1998 to 2004 and spawned two movie spin-offs.
