Britney Spears’ lawyer calls her father’s bid to release her medical files ‘offensive’
Britney Spears’ father has had his legal request to make the popstar’s medical records made public denied by a court.
While the 40-year-old Circus hit-maker’s 13-year conservatorship finally came to an end last November, a legal battle is still rumbling on over the finer details of the completion of the agreement.
Jamie Spears’ attorney Alex M. Weingarten asked Judge Brenda Penny to unseal Britney’s private medical records because he says that the “public has the right to know” the context around his decisions while acting as conservator.
Britney’s legal team called the request “highly inappropriate and offensive” and said Jamie had only made the request in a bid to save his own reputation, arguing: “We don’t think a father who loves his daughter would file to unseal her medical records.”
Jamie has faced several allegations over his conduct when put in charge as conservator of Britney’s estate, including financial impropriety and allegedly hiring a private security firm to keep the singer and people close to her under surveillance.
Britney has also attacked him and other members of their family online, including her younger sister Jamie Lynn, 30, who she is locked in a bitter feud with over her decision to release a tell-all book.
Following a three-hour hearing on Wednesday, Penny ruled to seal the conservatorship termination plan and sited Britney’s “right to privacy over her private medical information,” according to legal documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times.
