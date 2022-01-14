Britney Spears has responded to her sister’s interview on Good Morning America and to say that she wasn’t impressed is an understatement.

Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, sobbed as she discussed her “complicated” relationship with her older popstar sibling during an appearance on the breakfast show to promote her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

During the tell-all chat, Jamie Lynn spoke about how she tried to help Britney end her 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated in November. She also made claims about the Toxic hit-maker’s “erratic,” “paranoid” and “spiraling” behaviour before she was placed under the conservatorship.

Britney left it for a good 24 hours before deciding to address her comments on Twitter on Thursday evening in a lengthy post about having a high fever.

In a series of screenshots from her notes app she explained that she “looked at my phone and I see that my sister did her interview to promote her book […] lol and it was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring.

“The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control. She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time,” she wrote. “So why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense ??? REALLY ???”

Last year Britney slammed Jamie Lynn on Instagram for performing a remix of her songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. Asked about this during the interview, the former Nickelodeon star said that she has been confused by her sister’s remarks as it had been part of a tribute in her honour and that they had spoken about it and she had seemed fine.

Clarifying her comments, Britney said: “I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby.

“She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her !!!! If you were me, you might understand asking for 13 years for remixes to go into a small venue show and on tours !!!! 13 years later they assign me as the MOTHER OF ALL ... heart of gold ... Britney sitting there seeing a 15 minute performance of everything I have ever wanted.

“I do remember asking my sister why she did that when she knew I was waiting to change my show and her only words were ‘Well, it wasn’t my idea’... Hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn !!!!”

She went on to declare that her family “ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one” and said she was disgusted at how they love “to pull me down and hurt me always”.

Britney finished her rant by advising that she would be taking (another) break from Instagram, her usual social media platform of choice to communicate with fans.