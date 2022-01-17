Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn has asked the popstar to end their online feud, calling it “embarrassing” and asking for her to contact her privately.

The Toxic hit-maker, 40, has hit out a number of times in scathing social media posts at her younger sibling, 30, claiming that she was not supportive during her conservatorship battle, which finally came to an end last November.

Things between the sisters came to a head last week when Jamie Lynn addressed the drama during an interview with Good Morning America while she was promoting new memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

Britney then accused her of spreading untruths and trying to make money out of her, which Jamie Lynn denied.

After previously revealing that her family have been receiving death threats because of Britney’s online outbursts, Jamie Lynn decided that enough was enough.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she issued a public plea, writing: “Britney – Just call me, I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform.

“In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven’t been there for you or that I’m making things up.

“I’m happy to share how many times I’ve reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you,” she continued.

‘This is embarrassing and has to stop. Love you,’ the mother-of-two concluded, before tagging her sister.

Britney has yet to respond, but previously insisted that she loved her sister “unconditionally,” despite their issues, writing on her own Instagram Stories: “Jamie Lynn… I don’t think your book is about me at all… I said some harsh things because you obviously hurt me by the things you are making up about me!!

“All I know is I love you unconditionally!!! So go ahead and say whatever you want… it’s so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this!!! You say you love me… yet your loyalty is still with the people that hurt me the most!!!

“I think the thing that saddens me the most is that when this all happened to me and when I called you from that place… you would take days to respond!!! I never got to talk to you!!! You would just text me days later and I was so scared.

“I needed you… my family, my blood and your support more than anything!!! You guys did absolutely nothing UNTIL a year ago!!!”

Britney added: “I don’t care anymore!!! Say whatever you want to say just know I do know your real heart more than anyone!!! It’s your life and you deserve a beautiful life!!!! I wish I would be able to do what you’re doing and do interviews!!!

“I’m scared of all of it… I admire you for being strong… just know I love you and I think you know that already more than anything!”