Britney Spears’ sister Jamie-Lynn breaks down as she discusses ‘complicated’ family rift on Good Morning America interview
Jamie Lynn Spears has opened up about her relationship with popstar sister Britney and admitted it’s “complicated” in an emotional new interview with Good Morning America.
Former child star Jamie Lynn, 30, who originally rose to fame on Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101, can be seen wiping away tears in a preview clip for the chat, which is due to air in the US on Wednesday.
Speaking to news reporter Juju Chang, Jamie Lynn admits: “I love my sister. But things have gotten complicated.”
She is also quizzed on what has had caused the “rift” between her and the Toxic hit-maker, 40.
Britney has publicly criticised her family for not supporting her during her 13-year conservatorship, which ended on November 12, including Jamie Lynn, whom she called a “mean a**,” in a now-deleted social media post back in July.
It has also recently come to light that Britney is no longer following her sibling online.
The mother-of-two is appearing on GMA to promote her new book, Things I Should Have Said.
She had originally intended to call the 240-page memoir, I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out, which was a reference to lyrics in Britney’s 1998 hit Baby One More Time.
The title was swiftly changed however, following a backlash from the singer’s fans, who accused her of trying to make money out of Britney.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox