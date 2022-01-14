Jamie Lynn Spears has spoken about the devastating affect her popstar sister Britney’s continued outburts on social media have had on her family, particularly her children.

It comes after the Toxic singer, 40, hit out at Jamie Lynn, 30, on Twitter following her interview on Good Morning America on Wednesday, claiming that she was just trying to make money out of her with new book, Things I Should Have Said.

Taking to Instagram, mother-of-two Jamie Lynn posted her own lengthy note in response to Britney’s latest remarks and revealed that she has had to explain to her eldest daughter, Maddie, why she is receiving death threats.

She told her 2.2m followers: “It’s become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media. I know you’re going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can’t diminish myself.

“Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth, and I have to clarify that, because now it’s geting harder for me to rationalise to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats, as a result of their aunt’s vague and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to,” she continued.

“Sadly, after a lifetime of staying silent, I have come to realise this isn’t going to be a reality, and I may have to set the record straight myself in order to protect mine and my family’s well being. That being said, I hate to burst my sister’s bubble, but my book is not about her.”

Jamie Lynn’s book was originally due to be titled I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out, which was a reference to lyrics from Britney’s hit song Baby One More Time, but was changed following a backlash by fans claiming that she was trying to cash in on the star.

Addressing the upcoming tome further, she said: “I can’t help but think that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister. I’ve worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I’ve built my career in spite of just being someone’s little sister. There are no sides, and I don’t want drama, but I’m speaking my truth to heal my traumas, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same.”