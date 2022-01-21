Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn has responded to the popstar’s cease and desist letter over her new tell-all book by firing off a legal warning of her own.

Toxic hit-maker Britney, 40, has hit out at Jamie Lynn, 30, several times on social media.

Addressing this in his letter, Jamie Lynn’s lawyer Bryan J. Freedman, calls her actions “vile”.

“To be clear, social media posts that include cyberbullying which causes death threats to Jamie Lynn and her family is neither the ‘high road’ nor anything that will be tolerated,” he said in the note which was obtained by ET.

Referencing one of her recent posts, he said: “These include, but are not limited to, statements such as Britney should have ‘slapped you and mamma right across your f**king faces!!!’ and ‘Whipped your a**,’ and “popped the s**t out of your a**’.”

Responding to the cease and desist letter that was sent to Jamie Lynn by Britney’s own legal representative earlier this week, he said: “It was also disappointing to see your letter plastered all over the media, as it would have certainly benefitted all of the people involved amd their respective children, if there was a private forum to try and redress any grievances.

“Your letter claims that Jamie Lynn’s book is potentially unlawful, defamatory, misleading and has outrageous claims in it. Yet, you admit that neither you nor your client have actually read any portion of the book.”

He pointed out that it is impossible to understand what Britney is requesting his client to cease and desist from doing since the letter fails to specify any legal wrongdoing whatsoever.

He concluded that he hoped that there would be “no further postings or inflammatory letters” and stated that mother-of-two Jamie Lynn is very focused on protecting two daughters, Maddie, 13, and Ivey, three.