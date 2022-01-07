Britney Spears says she has “never felt better” as she strips off for new photos posted on her social media.

The Toxic hit-maker, 40, can be seen standing in front of a mirror while sporting a pair of white knee-high stockings and a choker with only a heart and flower emoji used to cover her modesty in the two snaps uploaded to Instagram.

“Free woman energy has never felt better,” she told her 38.4m followers.

This is not the first time that the star has flashed the flesh online and while comments on the post were disabled, fans on Twitter expressed concern for her welfare.

“I mean this with the utmost respect, but she is plainly dealing with mental health issues. She is NOT well. And by ignoring that fact...I can only fear that this will end badly,” wrote one.

“Wow, I wish she had caring folk around her who would take her social media off her till she gets the help she needs!” Remarked a second.

While a third commented: “If you go to Britney Spears’ instagram, you’ll see exactly why he dad had full control of her. The girl needs serious help.”

Not everyone felt that this was the case however, with one commenting: “If @britneyspears wants to share naked pics of herself on IG who the hell cares? She’s grown and she looks great. Worry about yourself da**it.”

With a second agreeing: “She looks incredible and is confident in herself. You go girl!”

Undeterred by any drama, Britney later followed up the post with a video of her showing off some sexy new pink swimwear.

“This is my first high waisted bathing suit ever,” she declared in the caption.

Adding: “My fiancé likes it but I’m not sure. It’s crazy cool cause you can adjust it high or low!!!”

Her increasingly liberated social posts come after a controversial conservatorship order, which saw her father control all aspects of her personal and financial life, was scrapped after almost 14 years in November.