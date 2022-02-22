Britney Spears to release tell-all book after signing ‘one of the biggest deals of all time’
Britney Spears is set to release a tell-all book in a deal believed to be worth as much as $15m.
Following a bidding war from multiple publishers for the 40-year-old Toxic hit-maker’s memoir, Simon & Schuster have reportedly secured the publishing rights.
“The deal is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas,” an insider told Page Six.
The news comes after Britney was left furious by claims made about her by younger sister Jamie Lynn, 30, in her own book, Things I Should Have Said, which was released earlier this year.
Britney threatened legal action against her sibling, despite admitting that she hadn’t read a single word of the book and had no intention to.
Regardless, Britney will have lots to draw on including her rise to fame as a child star, recently finding freedom after being trapped in a conservatorship for 13-years, plus, her complicated relationship not just with Jamie Lynn, but other members of her family.
