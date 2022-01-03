Britney Spears’ feud with her family appears to have deepened as it has come to light she has unfollowed her sister on Instagram.

The pop star, 40, doesn’t mince her words about her feelings towards younger sibling Jamie Lynne Spears, 30, calling her a “mean a**” for not being more supportive in a since-deleted post online.

In July she also blasted her sister for covering her 2011 song Till the World Ends at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards where she was honoured, saying: “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!”

The Toxic hit-maker has been increasingly vocal about her anger towards her family, claiming she wants to sue them for “living off my conservatorship for 13 years”.

She was finally freed from the controversial legal arrangement last November which had seen almost all aspects of her life controlled by her father, Jamie Spears.

For her part, Jamie Lynn said in a since-deleted video on Instagram that she had “only loved, adored and supported my sister”.

“I don’t care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before,” the former Nickelodeon star continued.

Adding: “Because I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way, because I’m only her sister who’s only concerned about her happiness.”