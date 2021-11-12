12 November 2021

Got the T-shirt! Britney Spears wears a #FreeBritney top ahead of court hearing that could end 13-year conservatorship

By Tina Campbell
Britney Spears seems positive of today’s outcome as she sported a #FreeBritney t-shirt ahead of a court hearing that could end the conservatorship that has controlled her life for 13 years.

The controversial legal arrangement has allowed a network of people including her father, Jamie Spears, to control her finances, career and personal life since 2008.

A video of the Circus hit-maker, 39, wearing a tee with the Free Britney slogan was uploaded to her fiancé Sam Asghari’s Instagram account.

Both he and the singer wore similar tops in clip soundtracked to Britney’s track Work B***h.

He captioned the post: “Loading...”

She won’t be the only one dressed like that today.

Her loyal fans who have been campaigning for this moment on her behalf for three years under the #FreeBritney movement have organised to block off the street in front of the LA courthouse for a massive demonstration before the hearing.

They have also made plans for a “Freedom Party” should the judge rule to end the agreement once and for all.

