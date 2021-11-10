Britney Spears shares exciting wedding update as Donatella Versace to design her dress
Britney Spears may have only been engaged for two months, but she already has her wedding dress sorted.
The Blackout singer, 39, gave fans an update into her wedding prep on Instagram.
Uploading a series of pictures of her posing in a Disney-esque, off the shoulder pink gown, she said that it wasn’t her wedding dressing, but teased she had found someone to design the gown for when she walks down the aisle with Sam Asghari, 27.
Writing in a caption on the picture sharing site, she told her35.9m followers: “No... this is not my wedding dress bahahah!!!!
“Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak,” followed by a shh emoji.
She signed of by saying: “Have a good night folks.”
This won’t be the first time that Spears has won one of the Italian designer’s dresses.
The two have been friends for a while with Ms Versace, 66, sharing a snap of her with the star at one of her fashion shows in 2002.
She wrote beside the image: “I’ll never forget when you came and stayed with me Britney, you were and will always be magical!!!!!”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox