Brooklyn Beckham mocked on social media after making a sandwich as guest chef on the Today Show
Brooklyn Beckham’s appearance on the Today Show as a guest chef caused a stir after he shared his great-grandmother’s “special” recipe for... a sandwich.
David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son, 22, who has previously tried his hand at photography, modeling and football, says he discovered a “passion” for cooking while in lockdown.
He now regularly shares videos of his exploits in the kitchen with his 12.7million Instagram followers.
Making his cooking debut on the Today Show, some viewers were surprised that he chose to rustle up an egg, sausage and bacon sandwich for hosts Carson Daly and Hoda Kotb.
“My great grandmother taught me how to make this so it’s really special to me,” he said of his choice.
He then went on to reveal that his top sausage tip is to slice them in half when fully cooked and declared English bacon “the best”.
Tasting the sandwich afterwards, Hoda exclaimed: “Brooklyn, it was your first time, you did great, honey!”
First to disagree was Piers Morgan who reshared the clip on Twitter and wrote: “Worst, most, unutterrably pointless segment in morning television history?”
“WTF!!! What is happening in this world?? I feel sorry for all of the well trained chefs out there that study years and get no airtime, and they can actually cook,” raged a second.
While a third chimed in: “Thanks for showing us peasants how to make a sandwich, Brooklyn. I had no idea how before.”
Ever proud mum and dad Victoria and David lent their support online telling him “so good”.