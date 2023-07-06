Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band are set to perform two headline shows at BST Hyde Park as part of their 2023 international tour. The performances on the Great Oak stage will take place on Thursday, 6th July and Saturday, 8th July. This marks Springsteen's first return to London since his performance at Wembley Stadium seven years ago. The gates will open at 2pm on both days, with the final performance concluding around 10.20pm. A line-up of supporting acts are scheduled, and attendees can expect temperatures in the early 20 degrees Celsius.

Billy Joel is set to headline BST Hyde Park this weekend. The celebrated musician is confirmed as a part of the 2023 festival line-up, marking his first appearance at the event and his only European show of the year. The festival gates will open at 2pm with Joel’s headline set starting at 8.20pm. Supporting artists include Natasha Bedingfield and Daryl Hall. Attendees can expect sunny weather with a forecasted peak temperature of 25C.

The London Stadium will welcome The Weeknd for two shows on July 7 and 8, as part of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour. The shows were confirmed in November and the name of the tour is based on the singer's 2020 album, After Hours, and his acclaimed album, Dawn FM. Wembley Stadium will also host the singer in August. Haitian-Canadian record producer Kaytranada and American hip-hop record producer Mike Dean will support the performances. Doors will open at 4.30pm, with concert end times yet to be confirmed. The setlist for the London shows has not been released. Tickets are still available via Ticketmaster.

Finsbury Park is set to host the Wireless 2023 music festival starting from 7-9 July. With 50 Cent, Playboi Carti, and Travis Scott headlining, the three-day event will also see past performers such as Lil Durk returning. Festival goers can expect hot temperatures with a peak of 25C forecasted for Friday and Saturday. Haringey Council has committed to hosting the event until 2027. Advice for avoiding post-festival crowds includes using National Rail services from Finsbury Park or walking to Arsenal underground station, a 10-minute walk away.

Rock legends Kiss will perform at London's O2 Arena on 5 July, as part of their final UK tour titled End Of The Road. UK fans saw the band earlier this month in Birmingham and Newcastle. After London, the tour will wrap up in Glasgow. The band last played at the O2 Arena in 2017. Doors for the concert will open at 18:30. The support act will include special guests Skindred and The Wild Things. Limited tickets are available from O2 Arena's official ticket partner AXS.

The O2 Arena is set to host two performances by Iron Maiden this weekend on 7 and 8 July. The shows in London mark the conclusion of their UK tour, which began last month. Known songs in the set list include 'Caught Somewhere in Time' and 'Stranger in a Strange Land'. Support will be provided by The Raven Age and Lord of The Lost. Limited tickets remain available via the arena’s official ticket partner, AXS. Doors open at 18:30, with shows generally ending by 23:00.

Proper, a snack brand, will launch a pop-up Barbie-themed corner shop in Shoreditch, London, from 20th to 23rd July in celebration of a forthcoming film by Greta Gerwig. Patrons can explore popcorn-filled aisles, indulge in a Barbie party with guest DJs, and pamper themselves with Barbie nail art and tooth gems in a concealed 'glow up' room. The shop, located at 148 Shoreditch High Street, will also offer limited edition Movie sweet popcorn packs and feature voguing performances.

Maroon 5 is set to perform at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on 4 July. The Grammy award-winning band, known for hits such as She Will Be Loved and Moves Like Jagger, will be supported by DJ Mailbox and Gunnar. The band's latest studio album, JORDI, features the hit single Beautiful Mistakes with Megan Thee Stallion. Late tickets are still available from the official website starting at £64.70. Doors will open at 5.30pm.

Iron Maiden is set to perform at Birmingham's Utilita Arena as part of their 'The Future Past' tour on 4 July. This follows their disrupted 'Legacy Of The Beast World Tour'. Members include Steve Harris, Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, Bruce Dickinson, Nicko McBrain, and Janick Gers. Door opening times and the show's finish time are approximate but currently set for 6 pm and 10.50pm respectively. Support act Lord of the Lost will perform at 7.30pm. Last-minute tickets are available from the official website at £64.70. The setlist is yet to be revealed. Other UK tour dates also announced.

Global superstar Taylor Swift has extended her UK tour, The Eras, with an additional show in Liverpool's Anfield Stadium on the 13th of June, alongside her shows on the 14th and 15th. The tour will also cover Edinburgh, Cardiff and London. Swift's three-hour show, which covers every era of her career, has already caused a stir on social media. Fans can express their interest for tickets on Ticketmaster. Swift has consistently performed a 44-song set during her US tour dates.