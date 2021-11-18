Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes split up after two years together vowing to remain ‘best friends’
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have confirmed that they have called time on their two-year relationship, but vowed to remain “best friends”.
The former popstar couple shared the news in identical statements on their Instagram Stories.
They both wrote: “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.
“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends, so we appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”
Shawn, 23, and Camila, 24, had been friends for five years when they first started dating in July 2019.
The transition to lovers came shortly after they collaborated on the track Senorita, with many claiming at the time that the relationship was a publicity stunt to promote the record.
The last picture of them together was shared two weeks ago on Shawn’s Instagram when they dressed up to celebrate Día De Los Muertos.
