Cara Delevingne reveals when she lost her virgnity PLUS other sex secrets
Cara Delevingne has spoken about losing her virginity.
Speaking to Ellentube series Lady Parts, the 29-year-old model and actress confessed: “I didn’t lose my virginity until I was, like, 18.”
She also admitted to initally lacking confidence in the bedroom, explaining: “I didn’t get confident in sex until way later, but I also didn’t ever ask for what I wanted for so long.”
And if you’re wondering if the Carnival Row star is a “screamer,” the answer is no.
Cara said: “It’s way more interesting if you have an orgasm and you don’t... because I remember after being conditioned to think, ‘This is the noise that people make.’
“And I remember stopping making any noise or trying to really maintain it and it’s so hot when you just try and not make any noise and feel it way more. It’s likw ‘Whoa!’”
Speaking about her sexuality in the past, Cara described herself as being like a “pendulum swinging”.
The way I define myself still changes all the time, whether it’s pansexual, bisexual - I don’t really know,” she told podcast Reign in June.
Adding: “Almost now I feel far more comfortable being bisexual than I used to.”
