Cara Delevingne has revealed she is so sure that children are in her future that she has already started buying clothes for them.

The British model and actress, 29, is in hot demand right now with her IMDB page showing at least two projects in production, so how is she planning to fit in having a baby?

“I want to have babies. But not yet,” the Carnival Row star explained.

Instead, she has been busy “manifesting” them, telling Harper’s Bazaar UK: “I buy children’s clothes for my future child who doesn’t exist. Baby shoes really get me – they break my heart.

“I went shopping the other day and I bought these tiny Air Jordans, which are purple and they have a lion on them. I’m manifesting...”

Hopefully she would be able to provide a child with the kind of support she felt that she lacked from her own upbringing.

Cara recently opened about how “growing up as a queer child was isolating and hard to navigate at times”.

She is the youngest of three daughters and said that her sisters Chloe, 37, and Poppy, 35, “did their best to be there” for her, but ultimately found it was something that she “had to go through” herself and says it is a journey she will be on “for the rest of my life”.

“I saw my sisters as the epitome of the woman I wanted to be. I soon realised that I couldn’t be the same – all of us have different paths – but they showed me the most fundamental things that I had to learn in life,” she told The Sunday Times.

“Growing up as a queer child was isolating and hard to navigate at times. My sisters did their best to be there for me but it was something I had to go through myself to truly know who I was.

“I’m still on that journey and will continue to be for the rest of my life,” she added.