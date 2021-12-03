Cardi B lands her ‘dream’ job with Playboy
Cardi B has described being appointed Playboy’s first ever Creative Director in Residence a “dream come true”.
The rapper, 29, shared the news on Instagram alonside a collage image of her sporting a large and very blinging Playboy bunny chain.
Writing about her new job to her 116m followers, she said: “Introducing the FIRST EVER Creative Director in Residence at the legendary @playboy, it’s ME!!!
“Joining the @playboy family is a dream and I know y’all are going to love what we put together.
“I’m startin this party right as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from Playboy coming soon!! We’re going to have soooooo much fun,” The Grammy Award-winning muscian added.
So what exactly will she be doing?
According to the brief, ‘Cardi will provide artistic direction across co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections, digital editorial, experiential activations and more’.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox