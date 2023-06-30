Carol Vorderman reveals her Glastonbury secret, plus other top celebrity stories

Carol Vorderman, former Countdown star, confessed to abandoning Glastonbury festival for the comfort of home after just one night. Despite successfully navigating the I'm A Celebrity jungle, Vorderman found the festival experience too challenging. She recently engaged her Twitter followers in a discussion about festival necessities, receiving numerous responses. Vorderman also revealed her upcoming appearance as a guest judge on the BBC show RuPaul's Drag Race.

Glasgow-based presenter Lorraine Kelly stunned in a £28 Bonmarché dress at the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny with her daughter, Rosie Kelly Smith. The affordable dress is part of her newly announced collection with Bonmarché. Fans praised Kelly for her choice of affordable clothing, rejuvenating her image as a "queen for the people." Despite this, Kelly mistakenly used the wrong hashtag in one of her social media posts. The film is set to release in cinemas on 28 June.

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi announced a break from touring due to the impact of his Tourette’s syndrome. The 26-year-old's decision followed a challenging performance at Glastonbury. Despite a recent three-week rest, Capaldi confessed he's still grappling with his condition and needs to prioritise his mental and physical health. His girlfriend, actress Ellie Macdowall, is providing comfort and support during this period. Capaldi apologised to fans for cancelling shows and expressed gratitude for loved ones and medical professionals. He assured fans he would return to performing once able.

The University of Strathclyde has a distinguished history of educating prominent personalities from diverse disciplines. Its alumni register boasts high-profile individuals who have made globally significant impacts, from politics, entertainment to entrepreneurship. This article explores the illustrious individuals who, in their respective capacities as leading policymakers, esteemed actors or innovative entrepreneurs, have been moulded at the University of Strathclyde.

Lewis Capaldi shared details on his relationship with actress Ellie MacDowall and his struggle with panic attacks during a recent interview on BBC Radio 2. Capaldi, who was promoting his new documentary and single, also announced the release of his upcoming album 'Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent'. He publicly acknowledged his relationship with MacDowall for the first time, noting he's very happy. MacDowall is to star in a new biopic about Cary Grant, titled 'Archie'. Capaldi's latest single 'Wish You The Best' expresses the pain of seeing someone move on.

Marcus Rashford recreated an iconic photo of NBA legend Allen Iverson for Manchester United's 2023/24 kit reveal. Despite social media mockery, United fans were generally positive about the new kit. Speculation continues around potential transfers, with bids for Chelsea's Mason Mount seemingly unsuccessful, leading to United considering other options such as Brighton's Moises Caicedo.

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi's career soared to new heights in the past year, with his album 'Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent' being the fastest-selling of the year. Discovered on Soundcloud, the Celtic FC supporter, whose backup career choice would have been as a fishmonger, is now dating actor Ellie MacDowell and has a reported net worth of nearly £8 million. Second cousin to Peter Capaldi of Doctor Who fame, Lewis counts Niall Horan and Ed Sheeran among his closest friends.

Peaky Blinders actor, Cillian Murphy highlights the importance of family and remaining grounded despite his fame. His wife, Yvonne McGuinness, is a key figure in his life, helping to keep him grounded. The couple, who met in 1996, prioritise their private life and raising their two sons close to their Irish roots, having relocated to Dublin from London. Murphy, known for roles in Inception and Batman, values his work more than fame and strives for a balance between his career and family life. His latest film, Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, is scheduled for release on 21 July 2023.

Lorraine Kelly interviewed Idris Elba about his new Apple TV+ series, Hijack, on her ITV daytime show when an inadvertent comment created a moment of awkwardness. Discussing rumours of Elba becoming the new James Bond, she suggested he could play Bond's villain, visualising him “stroking a white pussycat”, referencing a former Bond villain. Kelly quickly apologised for her gaffe. Elba found the incident amusing, but also commented on the significance of villains in the Bond franchise. Despite speculation, it remains unconfirmed whether Elba will succeed Daniel Craig as the next James Bond.

Sir Paul McCartney made an unexpected appearance at Glastonbury on 24 June, joining The Pretenders on The Park Stage. Fans had spotted him backstage and called for him to come out. Despite speculation, McCartney did not appear as one of Elton John's surprise guests for his final performance on 26 June. Other rumoured guests, like Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, and Britney Spears, were also absent. Elton's stage guests included Stephen Sanchez, Brandon Flowers and Rina Sawayama.