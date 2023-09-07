Celeb news: From 'Shoegate' at the NTA's, to Soap sobs and Lancashire's hotspot

1. Shoegate at National TV Awards: Love Island star, Maura Higgins, dismissed rumours of a 'fight' with co-star Faye Winter at the National Television Awards. The dispute was reportedly over a thrown shoe. In a video acquired by The Sun, both stars, who gained fame on the ITV 2 show, appear to be involved in a heated discussion. Higgins and Winter responded on Instagram denying any drama, and assured no disrespect to any designer shoes was involved.
2. Emmerdale's cast-aways: The popular British soap, is set for major cast changes with several actors including Matthew Wolfenden expected to leave by the end of the year. This follows the unexpected demise of character Rishi and rumours of Chloe Harris exiting the show. In addition, producer Jane Hudson steps down after five successful years. However, fans will be excited about the return of actresses Laura Norton and Michelle Hardwick, known as Kerry Wyatt and Vanessa Woodfield respectively, from maternity leave.
3. Lancashire hotspot: The BBC series 'Happy Valley' clinched three awards at the National Television Awards 2023, including "Best Returning Drama" and "Best Dramatic Performance" for lead actress Sarah Lancashire. Lancashire was also recipient of the "Special Recognition Award" presented by Sir Ian McKellen. In an emotional acceptance speech, she thanked her supporters, including the audience, her family, and colleagues. Lancashire's four-decade long career has involved pivotal roles in popular shows such as Coronation Street, Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax.
