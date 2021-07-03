Celebrities get into ‘The Rhythm of the Night’ to back new Covid-19 vaccine campaign

Celebrities including actor Jim Broadbent and comedian David Walliams have come together to encourage people to get their Covid-19 jab.

They are starring in a new film campaign set to the tune The Rhythm Of Life from the 1966 musical Sweet Charity.

The song is being used with the permission of the estate of Cy Coleman, who wrote it with Dorothy Fields.

Coronavirus – Sat Jul 3, 2021 (PA Media)

The film first sees Broadbent enter an empty theatre before celebrities including Walliams, actors Asa Butterfield, Colin Salmon, Derek Jacobi and Don Warrington, and singer Nicola Roberts take to the stage to perform the song.

In between the dancing, Butterfield calls on viewers to “get that vaccine”, while Warrington says “I’ve had mine” and Broadbent adds: “Just get that vaccine.”

I want to implore everyone to get their vaccine when called so we can get back to the all-singing, all-dancing, rhythm of life that we love

Ahead of the launch, Walliams said: “The NHS has done an absolutely fantastic job rolling out Covid-19 vaccines at such speed and, as we do in the film, I want to implore everyone to get their vaccine when called so we can get back to the all-singing, all-dancing, rhythm of life that we love.”

Broadbent added: “The film gave us the chance to show our appreciation and celebration for the vaccine rollout in the best way we know how.

“Thank you to the millions who have already received their vaccinations and please ‘just get your vaccine’ to the rest.

“Vaccines are helping us get back to everything we love and every industry – including the arts – couldn’t be more grateful to each and every person for getting their vaccine.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said it was fantastic to see “some of our most beloved stars in entertainment back the vital vaccination rollout”.

He added: “The evidence is clear – the vaccine is the best way to help protect yourself and your loved ones, so if you get the call do not delay in booking your appointment as we do everything we can to get back to normal life.”