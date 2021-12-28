They said that the global Covid-19 pandemic could bring about a baby boom and they weren’t kidding, as there certainly hasn’t been a shortage of celebrity babies in 2021.

From Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor to Prince Lyric Carter, we take a look back at some of the new additions that have entered the world this year.

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney

The actress and Saturday Night Live funny man welcomed a son on November 24, according to TMZ.

It is the first child for the couple who started dating earlier in 2021 amid Mulaney’s divorce from artist Anna Marie Tendler.

He confirmed that they were set to become parents in September during an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, saying: “Then, in the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia. And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news… I’m gonna be a dad!”

Christina Ricci and Mark Hampton

The Adamas Family actress welcomed a baby girl called Cleo with husband Mark Hampton in December.

While this is the couple’s first child together, Ricci is also mother to son Freddie with her ex James Heerdegen.

Sharing a video of the newborn on Instagram, she captioned her post: “Baby Cleo is here we are so in love with her also she has the most incredible dad imaginable.”

Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe

Talk show host Seth Meyers and wife Alexi Ashe added a third child to their brood — a daughter named Adelaide — in September.

James and Kimberly Van Der Beek

Dawson’s Creek alum James shared in November that his wife, Kimberly, had given birth to their sixth child — a boy called Jeremiah — at their home in Texas.

They chose to keep news of the pregnancy to themselves after Kimberly suffered two tragic miscarriages in 2019 and 2020.

Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin

The I Want Candy singer and on-off fiancée Melanie Martin became parents for the first time in November via C-section.

Nick Carter’s younger brother cofirmed the arrival of their son Prince Lyric on Instagram.

Freida Pinto and Cory Tran

Slum Dog Millionaire actress Freida Pinto and her photographer husband welcomed their first child, a baby boy called Rumi-Ray, in November.

Lance Bass and Michael Turchin

*NSYNC singer Lance Bass and husband, Michael Turchin, revealed that they had become parents to twins, Violet Betty and Alexander James, on October 14 via surrogate.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their first child together, a baby girl called Sienna, in September, after comfirming that they were expecting in May.

Mozzi is already a father to son Christopher Woolf from a previous relationship.

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender

The Tomb Raider actress revealed that she and husband Michael Fassbender became parents earlier this year after being snapped with a baby in Paris and Ibiza. They have not revealed the child’s sex.

Danielle Fishel and Jensen Karp

The Boy Meets World star gave birth to her second son, Keaton Joseph, in August. She and her husband are also parents to Adler, two.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray

The Little Mix singer and her footballer fiancé Andre Gray welcomed twins in August.

Sharing the news on Instagram alongside an adorable black and white picture of their feet, the Wings hit-maker wrote: “We asked for a miracle, we were given two… Our Cubbies are here 16/08/21.”

She has yet to comment on their gender or names.

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Leigh-Anne Pinnock wasn’t the only member of Little Mix that became a first-time mother this year as band mate Perrie Edwards also joined the club.

She and her footballer other half welcomed a son called Axel in August.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

The Black Widow star and her husband welcomed their first child togethr, a baby boy called Cosmo, in August.

Johansson also has a seven-year-old daughter called Rose from a previous relationship.

Tan and Rob France

Queer Eye star Tan France shared on social media that he and husband Rob had become parents to a son called Ismail via surrogate.

Gal Gadot and Yaron Varsano

The Wonder Woman actress gave birth to her third child — a baby girl named Daniella — with husband Yaron Varsano in June.

The couple wed in 2008 and are also proud parents to daughter Allma, nine, and Maya, four.

Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett

The Olympic sprinter and his partner confirmed on Father’s Day in June that they had welcomed twins Thunder Bolt and Saint Leo, but didn’t specify when.

They also share daughter Olympia Lightning, one.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child, a daughter, on June 4.

Named after her Great Grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, they called her Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

They also have a son, two-year-old Archie.