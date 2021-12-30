Earlier this month fans were left scratching their heads wondering what Selena Gomez’s new inking was, now the mystery has been solved.

Tattoo artist to the stars Bang Bang confirmed on Instagram that not only is it a large watercolour rose tattoo, but Cara Delevinge got a matching design.

The two friends are set to star alongside each other in the upcoming season of TV series Only Murders in the Building.

Sharing a close-up of 29-year-old singer and actress Gomez’s delicate pink and grey rose, which rests just below her neck, he captioned the snap: “Watercolor on @selenagomez Thank you for always being wonderful,” followed by a black heart emoji.

For 29-year-old model and actress Delevinge’s big reveal, the New York based artist uploaded a video of her posing with her own floral tattoo, which is located on her ribcage.

“I had so much fun making these tattoos — thanks for always trusting me Cara,” he wrote on the social media platform. “fyi I didn’t tell them til the end that these were my first watercolour tattoos ever.”

Interestingly, the new tatts are placed underneath their own similar Roman numeral tattoos which they both had done years before.

Bang Bang etched the number 76 for Gomez back in 2012.

“The tattoo was a tribute to a family member who she said means a lot to her,” he told The Daily Mail at the time. “Selena was nervous it might have been painful, so she held her best friend’s hand the whole time. But she did a great job.”

Delevinge meanwhile has a number that also has special meaning to her. In 2013, tattoo artist Daniel Tucci shared with Cosmopolitan: “She told me that 12 is her lucky number and that’s her lucky place, below her breast.”