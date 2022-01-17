Celine Dion has cancelled the remaining dates of her North America tour due to ongoing health issues.

The Canadian superstar, 53, was originally forced to reschedule dates from her Courage world tour because of the Covid-19 pandemic and had been due to resume performances in March.

However, the gigs have now been scrapped completely as the Because You Loved Me hit-maker is battling “severe and persistent” muscle spasms.

Confirming the news in a statement posted to social media, Dion said she had been hoping to be “good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient” and follow doctors’ advice.

“There’s a lot of organising and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road,” she contined.

“I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again.

“Meanwhile, I’ve been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone’s been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me.”

Dion first revealed the injury last October when it forced her to delay her Las Vegas residency, saying at the time that she was “heartbroken”.

Currently the European leg of the tour is still scheduled to go ahead and will begin on May 25 in Birmingham.