Check out Anya Taylor-Joy’s verdict on another season of chess drama The Queen’s Gambit
14:42pm, Mon 08 Feb 2021
Anya Taylor-Joy has fans of 'The Queen's Gambit' on the edge of their seats as she plans her next move.
The actress opened up about the possibility of the hit Netflix series getting renewed for a second season during an interview with Deadline.
Taylor-Joy, who plays chess prodigy Elizabeth Harmon on the show, said: "It's so surreal and very wonderful that people want a second season, because we never thought about it, there was no discussion about it.
"That said, never say 'never' in Hollywood,” she said, giving fans some much-needed hope.
"It would be very interesting to see how Beth would be as a mother, now that she's sober and more cognizant of the demons that pull her down."