Cher turns 75: Take a look at these incredible images of the pop icon through the decades

Reigning at the highest level of super stardom, Cher sits alongside a select few other ‘one name only’ entertainers, who have achieved the same global fame and showbiz success – no wonder she’s known as the Goddess of Pop.

A true triple-threat, the talented singer, dancer and actor, who celebrates her 75th birthday on May 20, has always made image a huge part of her career, whether she’s on stage, screen or the red carpet.

From her Sixties beginnings to the present day, these are some of Cher’s best fashion and beauty moments.

The Sonny and Cher years

American pop singers Sonny and Cher on arrival at Heathrow Airport, London, from the USA in 1967 (PA Archive)

Born Cherilyn Sarkisian in California, the singer shot to fame in the 1960s as one half of husband and wife duo, Sonny & Cher.

Sonny and Cher

After scoring a string of hit singles (including I Got You Babe), the pair became TV stars with The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour, but by the third season of the show they had separated, finally divorcing in 1975.

Sonny and Cher

Silver screen siren

As well as performing with her then-husband, Cher embarked on a solo singing career in the 1970s, but decided after their divorce, she wanted to focus on acting.

Actress/singer Cher at Heathrow Airport, prior to flying to New York in 1985 (PA Archive)

While critics were sceptical at first, the singer-turned-actor soon proved them wrong, garnering an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actress in 1984 and eventually winning the best actress Oscar in 1988 for Moonstruck.

Cher at the Academy Awards in 1986

Not only did she impress on screen, Cher showed off some dazzling (and rather revealing) gowns whenever she appeared on the Oscars red carpet.

Eighties icon

Cher performing at Comic Relief benefit circa 1986

As well as Hollywood success, Cher enjoyed a musical comeback in the Eighties, after recording songs for the soundtracks to many of her hit movies.

Now in her 40s, she embraced the ‘more is more’ aesthetic of the era with huge hair and skintight, skimpy outfits, that showed off her incredible figure.

Nineties chart-topper

Cher performing at the 1999 Brit Awards (PA Archive)

Experiencing yet another comeback, Cher reached a whole new generation of fans in her 50s with the release of massive hit single Believe.

Touring and performing at awards ceremonies for the first time in years, the pop star swapped her trademark dark locks for wigs in all kinds of colours.

American pop singer Cher performs on stage at London’s Wembley Arena as part of her UK tour (PA Archive)

Modern muse

Cher during the filming of the Graham Norton Show (PA Archive)

It’s hard to believe Cher has been in the spotlight for all these decades, particular since she appears to have barely aged during that time.

After announcing her ‘retirement’ with a farewell tour in 2002, Cher has since gone on to complete a three-year Vegas residency, release more music and a take part in movie projects.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Premiere – London (PA Archive)

Starring in a fashion shoot last year, she proved that she can hold her own next to supermodel Naomi Campbell and her most famous fan, Kim Kardashian, who in 2017 paid tribute on Instagram to ‘my fashion icon Armenian Queen’.

Will this living legend ever really retire? We certainly hope not.