Cheryl remembers ‘unique, quirky and kind’ Sarah Harding in emotional tribute
Cheryl Tweedy has broken her silence following the death of former Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding.
Posting a black-and-white portrait of her friend on Instagram, Cheryl, 37, wrote: “Although we knew this day would arrive I am somehow still feeling at a loss for words that our stunning, unique, crazy, quirky, kind and soft-hearted girl has departed.
“As I try to navigate my way through these painfully strange and horribly unfamiliar waves of disbelief & finality I am experiencing, I wanted to extend my condolences to all of our GA fans.
“We were like an extended family for so long and we know so many of you by name. I wanted to make sure you knew just how much your love and continued support meant to Sarah through her most vulnerable times. She was so grateful and you really lifted her spirits when she needed you most.
“I also realise so many will be deeply affected by the circumstances of Sarah’s passing… I am sending you all so much love. I love you Sarah… farewell.
“Sarah Nicole Harding forever in our hearts.”
Sarah’s mother, Marie, annouced on social media that the star had died at the age of 39 yesterday following a public battle with breast cancer.