Cheryl leads tributes to Sarah Harding on what would have been her 40th birthday
Cheryl has led the tributes to the late Sarah Harding on what would have been her 40th birthday.
The Girls Aloud singer lost her battle with breast cancer in September.
Taking to social media today to remember her friend and ex-bandmate on her birthday, Cheryl, 38, shared a video containing several throwback clips set to Maroon 5’s song Memories.
Included in the montage were moments from Popstars: The Rivals which was the TV show in which Girls Aloud was formed.
Cheryl wrote alongside her post: “Memories may be all we’re left with, but they’re enough to last a lifetime,” she captioned the post, followed by the hashtag “Sarah’s 40th”.
Also remembering the star today was another member of Girls Aloud, Nicola Roberts, 36.
Sharing a series of photos on Instagram, she wrote: “I know you’re somewhere making trouble live one. Happy Earth birthday Sarah. Love, miss and thinking about you all the time.
“I feel your energy like you’re still here. Wish we could have ran riot around town like we used to for your big 4.0 today! Cause a supernova up there electric girl.”
