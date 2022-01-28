Chris Brown is being sued for $20 million (£15 million) by a woman who claims that he drugged and raped her.

The woman, a professional choreographer and dancer using the pseudonym Jane Doe, alleges that the incident took place on a yacht parked at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ home on Star Island in Miami Beach, Florida in December 2020.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, she alleges that Brown, 32, gave her a red cup with a mixed drink in the kitchen, that they started talking and after he filled up her cup again, she began to feel “a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness”.

The woman goes on to claim that she felt “disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep” and that Brown then led her to a bedroom when she was “drugged” and “half-asleep”.

Jane Doe alleges that she mumbled for Brown to stop when he started kissing her but he continued and raped her.

She also claims that he texted her the following day and instructed her to take a morning-after pill, which she did.

The woman claims that the alleged sexual assault has caused her severe emotional distress for which she is seeking $20 million in damages.

Her legal representatives, Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck, said their client did not report the alleged rape at the time because she was embarrassed.

They added that they are “committed to victims being heard and would urge anyone with information to contact them”.

Brown has yet to directly respond to the allegation, but seemingly alluded to it on his Instagram Stories, writing: “I HOPE YALL SEE THIS PATTERN OF (lying) whenever im releasing music or projects, ‘THEY’ try to pull some real bulls**t (sic).”