Chris Noth has reportedly been edited out of the upcoming And Just Like That series finale amid sexual assault allegations against the actor.

Noth, 67, had been due to make a cameo as his character John James “Mr Big” Preston in the last episode of the Sex and the City spin-off, having been killed off in the first episode.

He previously played the role for all six seasons of Sex and the City and in the two spin-off movies.

The new scenes, which had already been recorded, would have seen Noth appear in a fantasy sequence alongside on-screen wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) as she scatters his ashes in Paris, according to TVLine.

It seems those plans have been scrapped however, after four women came forward last month to make sexual allegations against the star.

Noth has denied the allegations, telling The Hollywood Reporter: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false.

“These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross.

“The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Since the allegations, Noth has been dropped by his talent agency and axed from drama The Equalizer.

A Peloton ad featuring Noth as his And Just Like That character has also been pulled.