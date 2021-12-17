Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger ‘expecting second child together’
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are said to be expecting their second child together.
The author and Galaxy of the Guardians actor will welcome their new addition next year, reports People magazine.
The couple, who married in June 2019, are already parents to daughter Lyla Maria, 16 months.
Pratt is also dad to son Jack, nine, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.
While no mention was made of expanding their brood, Pratt, 42, recently honoured his wife on her 32nd birthday with a gushing tribute on social media.
Sharing a slew of photos of her beaming during a sunny boat trip, he wrote: “Happy Birthday Honey! You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner. I simply can’t imagine how lost I’d be without you.
“You’re beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you’re a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other. Thank you for everything.”
