Chris Pratt accused of taking ‘passive aggressive’ swipe at ex-wife Anna Faris over ‘healthy child’
Chris Pratt has been accused of having a “passive aggressive” dig at ex-wife Anna Faris in an Instagram post.
The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 42, paid tribute to current wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 31, in a gushing Instagram post in which he said how grateful he is to her for giving him a “gorgeous healthy daughter”, 14-month-old Lyra.
But his comments lit the blue touch paper with many, given that his nine-year-old son with Faris, Jack, has suffered serious health issues over the years.
Scary Mobie actress Anna, 44, has previously revealed that their son weighed just three pounds and 12 ounces at birth and spent the first month of his life in the NICU.
Detailing the “emotionally exhausting” time that followed Jack’s birth in her memoir, Unqualified, she told of the moment that they were informed that their son had “some severe brain bleeding and there was a chance that he could be developmentally disabled”.
Pratt’s post was quickly condemned, with one responder commenting: “Why mention she gave you a healthy daughter? Are you bitter that your son was premature and has health issues?? That’s such a passive aggressive statement.
“As a special needs parent, you triggered me when you said she gave you a ‘healthy’ daughter,” replied a second.
“Like implying your last wife didn’t? Your kiddo has special needs and he’s special and healthy too! You should praise her for everything she’s been through. And him too. Just sayin’. That wasn’t Christian-like, dude.”
