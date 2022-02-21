Chrissy Teigen has described herself as “balls deep” in IVF after revealing that she and husband John Legend are hoping to expand their family.

Taking to Instagram, she upload a photo showing her working out alongside a lengthy caption, which read: “I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos.

“I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a bitch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!

“But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant. I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild but I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that’s how you finally learn,” the post concluded.”

The cook book authour, 36, and her 43-year-old musician other half are already parents to five-year-old Luna and three-year-old Miles.

In September 2020 Teigen shared her heartache after losing their third child – a boy they named Jack – in the middle of her pregnancy.

Teigen is no stranger to IVF. While she got pregnant with Jack naturally, both Luna and Miles were conceived via IVF.