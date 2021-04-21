Chrissy Teigen reveals how she and Meghan Markle have bonded over baby losses
Chrissy Teigen has revealed her special friendship with Meghan Markle.
Teigen, 35, said she and the Duchess of Sussex have hooked up several times but Meghan first reached out to her after she lost her son Jack last year. The Duchess suffered a miscarriage last summer.
Answering fans’ questions on the watch What happens Live! after show, Teigen said: “She’s been so kind to me ever since we connected. She had written me about baby Jack.... but yeah she is really wonderful and so kind — just as kind as everyone says she is.
She added: “That’s why you look at everything and you’re like ‘My god, what is absolutely wrong with people that they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy?’ when it’s just as simple as them being as kind as everyone says they are.”
Teigen revealed she had spoken with Meghan after the infamous TV interview with Oprah Winfrey last month.