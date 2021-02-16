Chrissy Teigen’s lips dramatically swell up after allergic reaction to eating an orange

15:16pm, Tue 16 Feb 2021
Chrissy Teigen certainly had a swell Valentine’s day, as she was happy to share with her fans.

She posted a picture of her massively swollen lips on her Insta Stories, keen to point out fillers were not the cause but rather she’d had a reaction to a piece of fruit.

The 35-year-old wife of John Legend guessed her body might be responding to ‘a pesticide or something’ on an orange.

“You’re all just gonna think that I got lip fillers but I didn’t...

‘I had I think bit an orange to try to open it and I think there must’ve been like a pesticide or something on it.’

But normal service was soon resumed as she posted a further picture of her sharing a kiss with husband John Legend.

