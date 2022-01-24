For some it might seem a case of too little, too late, but Christina Aguilera has finally broken her silence and vowed that she will “always be here” for Britney Spears, two months after the popstar called her out for not publicly supporting her as she fought to end her abusive 13-year conservatorship.

Speaking to iHeartLatino radio host Enrique Santos, the Genie In A Bottle hit-maker, 41, said: “I would love to [speak with Britney]. I would always be open to that. It’s a subject that I definitely want to be careful of because I never want to speak out of turn about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for.

“I will just say what I do feel comfortable saying, as I’ve said before actually and stated, that I couldn’t be happier for her,” she continued. “Every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves however they see fit.

“Growing up in this business can be freakin’ crazy, so if anybody gets that and understands what that means at that time coming up, it definitely would be her and I,” she said, referencing her and Britney’s time together as child stars appearing together on TV show Mickey Mouse’s Club House before later going on to become rivals in the music charts.

She also added that she would “always be here” for Britney,40, should she ever want to reach out to her. “I love being able to connect like that with other women,” she concluded. “It’s very important now more than ever, now that we do have the ability to connect, that that happens and that we always feel unified.”

In November, the same month that Britney’s conservatorship finally came to an end, a publicist stepped in when a reporter at the Latin Grammys began asking if Christina had any communication with Britney: “No, we’re not doing that tonight, I’m sorry, thank you though, bye!”

This prompted a response from Britney online, who said: "I love and adore everyone who supported me…but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!! 13 years being in a corrupt abusive system, yet why is such a hard topic for people to talk about????