Coachella 2022: Billie Eilish and Kanye West ‘to headline’ after Travis Scott pulled
Billie Eilish and Kanye West are reportedly set to headline Coachella 2022 after Travis Scott was pulled from the line-up.
The music festival will return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, across two consecutive weekends (April 15-17 and 22-24) after the Coronavirus pandemic forced the 2020 and 2021 events to be cancelled.
While an official announcement has yet to made on headliners, a source has reportedly told Variety that Eilish and West will top the bill on the Saturday and Sunday nights respectively.
Scott was due to perform after previously being slated as a headliner for the cancelled 2020 edition, but will no longer appear after 10 people were killed during a crowd crush at his Astroworld festival in November.
An official line-up announcement is expected in the coming days.
Coachella 2022 is now sold out, however there are fears that it could be delayed or even cancelled amid concerns around the current surge in Covid-19 cases in the US, including the Omicron variant.
