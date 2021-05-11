Comedian John Mulaney heading for divorce after six-year-marriage to Anna Marie Tendler

By Celebrity reporter
12:26pm, Tue 11 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Comedian John Mulaney and wife Anna Marie Tendler are divorcing after six years of marriage.

Mulaney, 38, entered a 60-day treatment programme for cocaine and alcohol abuse last year and has been an outpatient since February.

A spokesperson for Mulaney confirmed the divorce to Page Six, saying: “John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work.”

Tendler said through a representative: “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

Sign up to our newsletter

US

Comedian

Divorce

Today’s News Chain