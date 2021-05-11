Comedian John Mulaney heading for divorce after six-year-marriage to Anna Marie Tendler
12:26pm, Tue 11 May 2021
Comedian John Mulaney and wife Anna Marie Tendler are divorcing after six years of marriage.
Mulaney, 38, entered a 60-day treatment programme for cocaine and alcohol abuse last year and has been an outpatient since February.
A spokesperson for Mulaney confirmed the divorce to Page Six, saying: “John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work.”
Tendler said through a representative: “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”