Courteney Cox regrets having cosmetic injections in her face that left her ‘looking really strange’
Courteney Cox has voiced her regret at having cosmetic injectibles on her face and admitted it left her looking “really strange”.
The Friends star 57, reflected on the pressure she once felt to “chase” her youth, but says she feels much more “grounded” as she approaches 60.
“There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older’,” she told the Sunday Times magazine. “And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years. And I didn’t realise that, oh s***, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now.”
Adding: “There was a period where I went, ‘I’ve got to stop. That’s just crazy’.”
Cox will next be seen starring in horror-comedy Shining Vale, which streams exclusively from March 6 on STARZ.
Speaking about her upcoming milestone birthday, she said: “Oh God, it’s so hard to even hear or say. I can’t believe it. There’s nothing wrong with being 60, I just can’t believe it. Time goes so fast.
“There’s no question that I am more grounded, I’ve learnt so much in my life - what to enjoy, what to try to do more of and what to let go of.”
