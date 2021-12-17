Cristiano Ronaldo and pregnant Georgina Rodriguez reveal gender of their unborn twins
Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have shared the sex of their unborn twins in an adorable gender reveal video.
The Manchester United footballer, 36, and his model partner 27, confirmed in October that they were expecting.
For the big reveal they enlisted the help of their daughter, Alana Martina, three, along with Cristiano’s other children - twins Eva and Mateo, also three, Cristiano Jr, 11.
Standing in front of a Christmas tree, the girls stand on one side and the boys on the other, with two black balloons containing the gender of their future siblings.
Addressing them from behind the camera, Rodriguez gives a countdown.
The kids then pop the balloons sending a shower of both pink and blue confetti into the air, confirming that the couple are expecting both a girl and a boy.
“Where life begins and love never ends ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #blessed,” the proud parents-to-be wrote both wrote alongsider their Instagram posts.
