Daniel Craig has revealed why he would pick a gay bar over a “hetero bar” any day.

The actor, 53, made the admission during an interview for the SiriusXM podcast Lunch with Bruce, while promoting his last James Bond film, No Time To Die.

Explaining that he had been frequenting gay bars for years, the Knives Out star said that he had grown sick of the “aggressive d*** swinging” he encounters at “hetero bars.”

Daniel - who has been married to actress Rachel Weisz, 51, for a decade - also said that while single, he had found it easier to pick up women in gay bars.

He said: “Listen, you know, I've been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember and one of the reasons - because I don't get into fights in gay bars that often.

“The aggressive d*** swinging in hetero bars, I just got very sick of as a kid because it was like ’I just don’t wanna end up being in a punch up’. And I did, that would happen quite a lot.

“Gay bars as a result would just be a good place to go. Everybody was chill. Everybody, you didn’t really sort of have to state your sexuality,” he continued.

“It was okay and it was a very safe place to be. And I could meet girls there ‘cause there were a lot of girls who were there for exactly the same reason I was there. So I was, there was kind of, you know, there was an ulterior motive,” he said with a laugh.