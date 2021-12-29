Daniel Radcliffe once sent Harry Potter co-star Helena Bonham Carter a love note
Daniel Radcliffe has admitted to having had a teenage crush on Harry Potter co-star Helena Bonham Carter and even confessed his love to the actress, who was 23-years his senior, in a note.
Appearing in an upcoming special to mark the 20th anniversary of the first film in the popular franchise, Radcliffe - who played the bespectacled titular character - addresses his unrequited love.
He also reveals the content of the letter, which read: “Dear HBC, it was a pleasure being your co-star and coaster in the fact I always ended up holding your coffee.
“I do love you and I wish I’d just been born ten years earlier so I might’ve been in with a chance.”
Elsewhere in the programme, Hermione Granger actress Emma Watson says she also “fell in love” on set with Dracoy Malfoy actor Tom Felton.
While the age gap in their case was only three years, it was too big at the time for Felton who viewed Watson more as a “little sister”. Ouch.
Return to Hogwarts will be released on HBO Max in the US and Sky/Now TV in the UK on New Year’s Day 2022.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox