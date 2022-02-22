David and Victoria Beckham’s youngest son Cruz announces he is launching a music career
David and Victoria Beckham’s youngest son Cruz has confirmed that he is launching a music career.
He announced the news one day after his 17th birthday, posing in his underwear for the front cover of i-D magazine, recreating a look by his retired footballer dad.
Opening up about his musical ambitions, he said: “I thought I would want to do football and I did that for a bit. At that point, I just decided this is exactly what I want to do.”
The talented teen has taught himself to play the piano, guitar and drums and revealed that he has even played the mandolin on one track he has written.
Proving he is serious, Cruz has teamed up with Poo Bear, who is the writer behind some of Justin Bieber’s hit songs including Yummy, What Do You Mean?, Intentions and Where Are U Now.
As for what kind of songs you can expect from the son of a Spice Girl, he says he has been writing about “personal experiences, real experiences”.
This is not Cruz’s first attempt at chart success, he previously released festive single If Every Day Was Christmas back in 2016 when he was just 11-years-old.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox