Dawn French remembers Vicar of Dibley’s ‘twinkliest, cleverest, cheekiest chap’ Trevor Peacock

Dawn French has paid tribute to her Vicar Of Dibley co-star Trevor Peacock following his death aged 89.

Peacock was best known for playing Jim Trott in the comedy series.

A statement to the PA news agency from his agent on behalf of his family said: “Trevor Peacock, actor, writer and songwriter, died aged 89 on the morning of March 8th from a dementia-related illness.”

The show’s leading star, French, said: “Trev was the funniest, twinkliest, cleverest, warmest, cheekiest chap ever. He was so easy to love.

“We all loved him so much. I miss him already. My thoughts are with his beautiful family.”

Peacock first appeared opposite French in the BBC sitcom in its debut episode in 1994 and continued to appear in every episode until 2015.

Trevor Peacock death (PA Wire)

He was absent from the recent Christmas special.

His character, a member of Dibley Parish Council, was famous for his repetition of the word “no” and his frequent sexual references.

Peacock was born in Edmonton, north London, in 1931 and started his TV career in the 1960s in the ITV Television Playhouse, Comedy Playhouse and The Wednesday Play.

He later played Rouault in Madame Bovary and Quilp in The Old Curiosity Shop.

He also made appearances in EastEnders, Jonathan Creek and sitcom My Family.

In 2007, he appeared in the Hollywood film Fred Claus, opposite Vince Vaughn and Paul Giamatti, playing the father of Father Christmas.

He also appeared in Dustin Hoffman’s directorial debut Quartet, opposite Dame Maggie Smith and Sir Billy Connolly.

Peacock was also an accomplished songwriter and wrote a number of hit songs including the 1960s track Mrs Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter, which was recorded by Herman’s Hermits and Mystery Girl, recorded by Jess Conrad, as well as the lyrics for a number of hits by The Vernons Girls.

He had a long relationship with the Royal Exchange theatre in Manchester and performed in many productions there, as well as writing a number of musicals, including Leaping Ginger (1977), Cinderella (1979), Class K (1985) and Jack And The Giant (1986).

Andy Capp, which he wrote with Alan Price, starred Sir Tom Courtenay and later transferred to London’s Aldwych Theatre.

The BBC also paid tribute to Peacock, with Shane Allen, controller BBC comedy commissioning, saying: “Trevor will be remembered fondly in the comedy firmament for his iconic role as Jim Trott. Our thoughts are with family and friends at this sad time.”